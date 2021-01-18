Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 18th (AIF, AYRSF, BAB, BC8, BN, BOO, BRBY, BTO, CCA, CGO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 18th:

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$16.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$8.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Inc. (CGO.TO) (TSE:CGO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities to $24.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$190.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) was given a C$180.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22). HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) was given a C$0.90 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

