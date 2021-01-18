Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 18th (AHEXY, AIBRF, BCS, BKRIY, ELD, IMG, NTR, OVV, RANJY, RBSPF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 18th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Eldorado Gold Co. (ELD.TO) (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$57.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$21.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

