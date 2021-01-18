Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

