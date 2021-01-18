Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.32. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $13.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.52. 13,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,720. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

