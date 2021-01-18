Evedo Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $573,127.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00551554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.98 or 0.03920726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013008 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.