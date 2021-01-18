Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,684 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 733,099 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 626,860 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EB stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.