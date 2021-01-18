EventChain (EVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,230.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $240,517.24 and $17,230.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.