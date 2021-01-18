Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Everi stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Everi by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 429,187 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,784,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 952,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 430,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

