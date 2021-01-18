Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) to “Outperform”

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AIBRF traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

