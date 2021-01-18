Faceter 24 Hour Volume Hits $356.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $292,509.90 and $356.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00516350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.11 or 0.03920295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.