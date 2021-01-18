Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,014 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

