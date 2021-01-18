Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) Shares Gap Up to $277.50

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $277.50, but opened at $315.00. Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) shares last traded at $320.10, with a volume of 158,830 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £155.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.41.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

