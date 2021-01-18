FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.88. FedEx posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $18.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $19.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.