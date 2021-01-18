Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GSM stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

