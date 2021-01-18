Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 18.7% in December

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 380,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GSM stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
