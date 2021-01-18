First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Update

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. 245,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,750. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

