First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. 68,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

