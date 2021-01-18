First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 97,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

