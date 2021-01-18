FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.08. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $13.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.23. 517,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

