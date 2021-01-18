FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. 140166 lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

NYSE FLT traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,240. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

