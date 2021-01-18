Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

