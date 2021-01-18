Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.71.
Forward Industries Company Profile
