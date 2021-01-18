Founders Capital Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 48,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 113,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $10,824,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.