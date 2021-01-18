Founders Capital Management LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 48,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 113,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $10,824,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.