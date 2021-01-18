Founders Capital Management LLC Has $29.20 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

