Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $31.82 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franchise Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franchise Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 677.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.