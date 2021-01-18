Frax (FRAX) Hits One Day Volume of $11.00 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $26.14 million and $11.00 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00124081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00075312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,877.13 or 1.03259297 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

