Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €38.39 ($45.16) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

