Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNLPF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

