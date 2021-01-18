Frontier (FRONT) Market Cap Reaches $15.06 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 106.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

