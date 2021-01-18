Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.58

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 428732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$96.36 million and a P/E ratio of -36.43.

About Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

