Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Research Coverage Started at BOCOM International

Analysts at BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

FUTU traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. 187,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Futu by 96.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

