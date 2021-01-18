FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Issued By KeyCorp

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

