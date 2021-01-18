FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ICU Medical, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICU Medical in a report released on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $215.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 47,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $2,442,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

