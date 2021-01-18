FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Big Lots, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of BIG opened at $52.09 on Monday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

