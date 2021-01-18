FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

Shares of CAT opened at $194.62 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

