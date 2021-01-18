FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of FL opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $17,505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

