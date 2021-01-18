FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut by Oppenheimer

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.77).

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

FLXN stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,164.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175. 17.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

