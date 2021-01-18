FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Desjardins also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.55 million.

