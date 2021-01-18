FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Decreased by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.55 million.

