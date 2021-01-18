FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 212,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

