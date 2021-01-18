FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Reduced by Analyst

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadmon in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 51.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

