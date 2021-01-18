FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lifted by Colliers Securities

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

OMCL stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

