FY2021 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

TGTX opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 600,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after buying an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

