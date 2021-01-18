Galilel (GALI) Achieves Market Cap of $7,131.88

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Galilel has a market cap of $7,131.88 and approximately $45.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galilel has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. One Galilel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00104786 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.00341830 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000192 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002720 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Galilel Profile

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The official website for Galilel is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Buying and Selling Galilel

Galilel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galilel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galilel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

