GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $54,208.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00412103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,561,707 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

