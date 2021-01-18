GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.50. GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 399,954 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.72.

GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) Company Profile (LON:GCM)

