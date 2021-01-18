GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.01 ($35.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.