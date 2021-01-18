Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GECFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina stock remained flat at $$146.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.50. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.