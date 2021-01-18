Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMDMF shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gem Diamonds from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of GMDMF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

