Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

