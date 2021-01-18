Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,556.00

Shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,556 ($59.52) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($58.79), with a volume of 3099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,300 ($56.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,179.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,873.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.66.

In other Genus plc (GNS.L) news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

