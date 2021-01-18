George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.6 days.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $76.14 on Monday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

